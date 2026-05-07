‘Gala’eidoscope: A quick look at what stole the Met Gala 2026

Fashion’s biggest night — the Met Gala — has become one of the most anticipated events of the year for celebrities and fashionistas. Here is a break down of guests’ looks that focussed on this year’s dress code, Art and Fashion, where stylists and designers turned to art for wardrobe inspiration, and made the artworks come alive.
Cardi B
American rapper Cardi B arrived like a surreal dream, basing her visual language on German artist, Hans Bellmer, who was well known in the 1930’s for his photographs of dolls with exaggerated and unnatural proportions. Her designer, Marc Jacobs, reworked her silhouette into similar proportions that must have unsettled any viewer.
Isha Ambani
Indian billionaire Isha Ambani turned heads in a sari handwoven by Gaurav Gupta that featured detailed embroidery and a border inspired by the Ajanta frescoes, which were hand painted by artisans from Swadesh. She paired it with a blouse that dripped with heirloom diamonds and emeralds that totalled 1,800 carats, as well as a cape that framed like a halo, created by artist Sourabh Gupta using paper, copper, brass, and Indian pigments. But that wasn’t the show stopper — it was the mango that she clutched in a sheer, crocheted chain purse. A bronze sculpture by Delhi-based artist Subodh Gupta, the mango was handpainted and weighed around 800 grams. “Isha held the mango — solid, grounded, timeless. I’ve always been interested in the play of words: mango and aam aadmi, the common man. It’s simple, but layered,” reveals Gaurav. Isha’s look certainly stood out as it was not just fashion, but carried her deeply personal memories too.
Ananya Birla
Businesswoman Ananya Birla stepped on the carpet in a striking couture creation by Robert Wun. It was Subodh Gupta’s art however, that almost made her deity-like and resembling a modern superhero. Subodh, renowned for his sculptures made of stainless steel utensils, reimagined them as a metallic mask for Ananya’s Met Gala look. The piece was adorned as a face armour. “ I’ve been working with the skull form since 2006, so it comes naturally to me now. I used everyday stainless steel utensils — spoons, forks, small bowls — bringing them together to form a new identity. When you wear the work, you become a part of it. It takes a certain boldness to do that and in that sense, Ananya really embraced it,” stated Subodh.
Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar honoured the Father of Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma, by wearing an ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. Hand-painted in gold by artisans, it featured Ravi Varma’s iconic paintings like ‘Hamsa Damayanti’, and ‘Kadambari’. Karan said, “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings. This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me. It was about storytelling. About taking the legacy of the artist and letting it live again. This time, not on canvas, but in motion. I wanted to represent India and our culture, our art and our storytelling on the global ‘steps’.”
Heidi Klum
German-American model Heidi Klum could easily have been mistaken for a marble statue — that was how intense the transformation was! Her gown featured a sculpted, marble look, giving the illusion of actually witnessing a carved classical marble artwork. Created by Mike Marino, her outfit was inspired by the 19th- century bust. The Veiled Virgin. Heidi shocked everyone with her living sculpture look.
Claire Foy
When John Singer Sargent painted ‘Portrait of Madame X’ in 1884, it created quite a scandal, with its slipped dress strap, considered very suggestive then. He even had to repaint it and restore the strap on the shoulder along with his reputation. Claire Foy beautifully adapted this look at the Met Gala, causing no scandals — a reminder of how notions of right and wrong have changed over the eras.
Amy Sherald
This guest takes the cake. American artist Amy Sherald wore her own painting to the event. She wore a custom-made Thom Browne design, that was based on her own painting style — polka dots and bold lines. It was one of those rare times when the artist became her own canvas!
Rachel Zegler
‘The Execution of Lady Jane Grey’ is a 1833 painting by Paul Delaroche which is presently on display at the National Gallery in London. Lady Jane Grey reigned for a mere nine days as Queen of England, after the death of King Edward VI in 1553. Her cousin Queen Mary I, overthrew her and the painting shows the final moments before her execution. And this poignant work was the inspiration behind actress Rachel Zegler’s Met Gala costume, designed by Prabal Gurung.
Gracie Abrams
When Gracie Abrams took to the famous red-carpet for the Met Gala, she leaned on one of the most famous portraits in history, Gustav Klimt’s ‘Woman In Gold’, for inspiration. Her Chanel gown resembled the gold-leaf surface that Klimt was known for. Accessorising with gold and diamond earrings, Abrams looked like a masterpiece.