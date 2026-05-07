‘Gala’eidoscope: A quick look at what stole the Met Gala 2026

Fashion’s biggest night — the Met Gala — has become one of the most anticipated events of the year for celebrities and fashionistas. Here is a break down of guests’ looks that focussed on this year’s dress code, Art and Fashion, where stylists and designers turned to art for wardrobe inspiration, and made the artworks come alive.

Cardi B

American rapper Cardi B arrived like a surreal dream, basing her visual language on German artist, Hans Bellmer, who was well known in the 1930’s for his photographs of dolls with exaggerated and unnatural proportions. Her designer, Marc Jacobs, reworked her silhouette into similar proportions that must have unsettled any viewer.