Glass bangles make a trendy comeback

Glass bangles were always around and clinking, from valaikappu and weddings to kovil thiruvizhas and festivals. Usually bought in colourful bunches, they were, until two decades ago, something women across age groups wore regularly. But somewhere along the way, the shift towards modern clothing and jewellery — delicate chains, sleek bracelets, and minimal, lightweight pieces suited for daily, western wear — drove young women away from adorning themselves with kannadi valayal.

Just as we thought they were going out of style, a sudden upsurge in the demand for glass bangles surfaced. This time in varied styles, colours, and designs, standing out starkly from the traditional ones.

Pritha, a homemaker from Tiruchy, says, “There were only two options available about 25 years ago; either plain glass bangles or ones with a gold-coloured design.” The latter she refers to is the old designs that predominantly came in green, red, blue, yellow, pink, and maroon colours with a gold overlay spaced equidistantly, sometimes with small carvings atop the gold.