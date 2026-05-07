Mother ‘accidentally’ strangles six-year-old to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after a postmortem revealed that her six-year-old son had died of strangulation after she choked him with her dupatta at their house in Vyasarpadi. Sources added that the death was accidental as the woman did not intend to kill him and had strangled him to teach him a lesson when he did it to his baby brother.

The accused, V Sivaranjani, allegedly tightened a dupatta around the boy’s neck while attempting to discipline him after he playfully choked his nine-month-old sibling using a sacred thread worn around the infant’s neck.

According to Vyasarpadi police, Sivaranjani lived with her second husband Veeraselvam (35), who works at a Tasmac bar, and her two sons S Krishnan (6) and nine-month-old V Mithran. Krishnan was born to Sivaranjani and her first husband, from whom she had separated after a family dispute.

Police sources said Krishnan was hyperactive and frequently disrupted classes in school, following which his parents stopped sending him to school.

On May 2, after Veeraselvam went to work, Sivaranjani was in the kitchen around 9 pm when she heard a loud noise from the bedroom. On entering the room, she allegedly found Krishnan pulling the sacred thread worn around Mithran’s neck, causing the infant to cry.