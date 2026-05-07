TVK banners and posters across Chennai irk residents

CHENNAI: The city residents have set the alarm bells ringing over the presence of a multitudes of posters, banners and flagpoles of TVK and its leader Vijay, illegally installed along the roads and sidewalks, a stark contrast to the “alternative politics” promised by the actor-turned politician.

During a visit, TNIE saw a huge cut-out – featuring TVK chief Vijay and TVK Royapuram MLA K Vijay Dhamu – on the footpath near a marriage hall at Kalmandapam in Royapuram assembly constituency, blocking the pedestrian access and forcing people on to the road. Similarly, in Velachery, several flagpoles have been installed on a long-stretch along the centre median to celebrate the victory of TVK candidate R Kumar. Massive cut-outs are also placed along the East Coast Road near Thiruvanmiyur.

Speaking to TNIE, Sandhya Vedullapalli, a resident of Anna Nagar said, “Few TVK posters were also seen in Anna Nagar areas, causing defacement of public property. With people believing that TVK would create a change, the party should ensure to put an end to the pervasive poster and banner culture.”

A staff working at a private marriage hall in Kalmandapam said the banners were erected at the hall as part of a birthday celebration for MLA Vijay Dhamu. “However, since the cut-out is huge, even we are hesitant to walk near it on the footpath, fearing it may fall off,” she said. Another staff said the banners at ECR are also erected by him or his close allies as his house is in Thiruvanmiyur.