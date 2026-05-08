Chennai to get relief from heat; rain to continue till Monday

CHENNAI: Widespread rain activity continued in the state on Thursday, with several interior and southern districts recording heavy rainfall. The meteorological department has forecast more showers and a gradual drop in temperatures in the coming days.

In Chennai, rainfall was moderate and localised, with some areas recording up to 3 cm in the rain gauge.

Temperature trends remained largely normal, with Vellore recording a maximum of 38.9 degree Celsius, while the mercury level in parts of western Tamil Nadu such as Erode was in the range of 35-36°C. Hill stations like Kodaikanal remained much cooler.

According to official data, Mimisal in Pudukkottai district and Siruvalur in Erode recorded 10 cm of rainfall each in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Thursday - the highest in the state. Savundapur in Erode received 9 cm, while Shencottah in Tenkasi logged 8 cm of rainfall during the period. Further, several locations across Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Sivaganga recorded 6-7 cm rainfall.

Experts attribute the current weather conditions to a trough extending from southeast Arabian Sea to central India, which continues to draw moisture over the region.

The forecast indicates light to moderate rain with thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next week. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over western, central and southern districts until May 11, before shifting towards delta and coastal regions in the following days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated locations. The met department has also forecast a gradual fall of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures, which could bring some relief from the prevailing heat.