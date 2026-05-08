Left parties, VCK protest in Chennai against LPG price hike and alleged railway job cuts

CHENNAI: Leaders and cadres of the CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) and VCK staged a protest in Chennai on Thursday evening condemning the recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices and the alleged reduction of railway jobs.

Hundreds of party workers participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against the union government over the two issues.

Among those who took part in the protest were CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and leaders of CPI(ML).

Addressing the gathering, the leaders criticised the increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, stating that the hike would severely affect small traders, hotels and the public.

They also condemned the alleged move to reduce 10% of jobs in the railway department, alleging that it would shrink employment opportunities for youth and increase the workload on existing staff. The leaders urged the centre to immediately roll back LPG price hike and withdraw the order on railway jobs.