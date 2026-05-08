Soon, swap EV battery at suburban stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: Motorists can now swap discharged EV batteries within minutes, as the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has established EV battery swapping stations at 21 suburban railway stations across the city.

According to railway officials, the initiative aligns with the Railway Board’s plans to promote green mobility, reduce carbon emissions, and encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs).

The battery swapping system allows users to replace discharged batteries with fully charged ones in a short period of time, avoiding the waiting period associated with conventional EV charging. The service can be accessed through the mobile applications of authorised Charge Point Operators (CPOs), ensuring ease of use.

The battery swapping stations cater to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers by providing batteries with varying capacities for exchange.

The facilities have been installed at stations including Chennai Central, Annanur, Greenways Road, Korattur, Kotturpuram, Chintadripet, Mundakakanni Amman Koil, Kodambakkam, Mandaveli, Chennai Egmore, Tiruvallikeni, Thirumayilai, Perungudi, Pallavaram, Saidapet, St Thomas Mount, Taramani, Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Villivakkam, and Washermanpet.