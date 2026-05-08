Soon, swap EV battery at suburban stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: Motorists can now swap discharged EV batteries within minutes, as the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has established EV battery swapping stations at 21 suburban railway stations across the city.
According to railway officials, the initiative aligns with the Railway Board’s plans to promote green mobility, reduce carbon emissions, and encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs).
The battery swapping system allows users to replace discharged batteries with fully charged ones in a short period of time, avoiding the waiting period associated with conventional EV charging. The service can be accessed through the mobile applications of authorised Charge Point Operators (CPOs), ensuring ease of use.
The battery swapping stations cater to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers by providing batteries with varying capacities for exchange.
The facilities have been installed at stations including Chennai Central, Annanur, Greenways Road, Korattur, Kotturpuram, Chintadripet, Mundakakanni Amman Koil, Kodambakkam, Mandaveli, Chennai Egmore, Tiruvallikeni, Thirumayilai, Perungudi, Pallavaram, Saidapet, St Thomas Mount, Taramani, Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Villivakkam, and Washermanpet.
A total of 21 contracts have been awarded for a five-year period for the installation and operation of the facilities. The project is expected to generate an annual licence fee revenue of `53.43 lakh. The railway authorities are also identifying additional feasible locations to expand the facility further.
As of March last year, the state had around 3 lakh electric vehicles, including 25,574 transport EVs and 2.74 lakh non-transport EVs. In 2024-25, about 66,635 non-transport EVs - mostly two-wheelers - were registered in the state.
The Chennai suburban railway network caters to nearly 10.5 lakh passengers daily. The railway officials said the battery swapping stations are expected to improve last-mile connectivity and benefit commuters, delivery personnel, students, and the general public using electric vehicles.
As part of the agreement, the licensees will be responsible for the installation, operation, and maintenance of the facilities, while the railway administration will provide suitable space within station premises. Officials added the system requires minimal space and will not affect passenger movement.