5 Ways Women Can Manage Hormone-Related Eye Changes

The brain is also highly sensitive to estrogen, which influences mood, memory, and cognitive sharpness. Estrogen interacts with brain chemicals like serotonin, which is why a drop in its levels can lead to brain fog, anxiety, and irritability often experienced during menopause.

Estrogen also stimulates the production of collagen and natural oils that keep the skin thick, hydrated, and elastic. It helps maintain vaginal and urinary tissues in a supple and lubricated state. A lack of estrogen causes these tissues to thin, leading to dryness and a higher risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).

While these are commonly known postmenopausal symptoms, one of the least attended symptoms is dry eye. This often begins during perimenopause, affecting approximately 61% of women during the transition phase. Unlike the more stable hormone decline in postmenopause, perimenopause is marked by unpredictable hormonal fluctuations that can cause dry eye symptoms to appear intermittently. This condition is primarily driven by declining androgen levels (such as testosterone), which are responsible for stimulating the oil-producing meibomian glands.