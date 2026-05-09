75-year-old grandmother's struggle helps Chennai girl top in Class 12 exams

CHENNAI: When 17-year-old R Annaporani of Saidapet was just three months old, her parents abandoned her at a temple. It was her great-grandmother, D Kamalam, who took her in, raised her, and fought against all odds to educate her by working as a domestic help.

Kamalam, now 75, said the journey had been anything but easy. “I struggled a lot searching for work. Even if it was work worth just Rs 10, I would take it up,” she told TNIE.

From washing vessels to cleaning bathrooms and chopping vegetables, Kamalam did every job she could find to ensure Annaporani stayed in school. “She (Annapoorani) wants to study further. I don’t know how I will manage,” said a frail Kamalam.

As the Class 12 results were announced on Friday, Annaporani, a student of Saidapet Girls Higher Secondary School, scored 428 marks. She dreams of pursuing BSc in Computer Science with AI.

But Annaporani’s academic journey was shaped by hardship and resilience. After school hours, she worked as a domestic help in two houses and also fetched water for a family in the housing board. Together, the three jobs earned her around Rs 3,800 a month. Kamalam earned Rs 2,500 a month, she said.

Even during her board exams, she continued going to work, studying until 10 pm before waking up again at 4 am to prepare for her exams. Annaporani added she has now stopped working as a help and is searching for other jobs.