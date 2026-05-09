Has our work culture changed enough that Miranda Priestly feels less aspirational and more alarming?

The answer, most believe, is shaped by the generation they belong to and the workplace ethics that generation was raised on. Sharon P (31), a corporate lawyer, says, “The work ideal that was instilled in me (a millennial) since childhood was that you have to do the grunt work and push through whatever hardship without a complaint if you want to succeed.”

Sanjeev Nivedan (32), an automotive engineer, corroborates and adds, “I think we millennials were brought up normalising that sort of behaviour. In school, a teacher slapping me or flinging my notebook outside the classroom was not considered rude or cruel; it was merely meant to encourage me to do better. It was never, ‘how dare someone treat you like that!’ It was always, ‘What did you do that made him slap you? Did he throw your notebook outside because you made a mistake?’ As a result, we think that someone constantly pointing out flaws is nourishing our growth.” When that mentality merged with the middle-class realities many like Sanjeev grew up with, the expectation became simple: keep your head down and work. Often, that also meant overworking, because more hours and more effort were seen as the price of financial growth and the promise of moving up the economic ladder.