Retro Express photobooth in Pondy Bazaar gives a slice of nostalgia

You can take hundreds of pictures on your phone, but nothing quite beats holding a physical copy. Polaroids and photobooths were built on this very idea — turning fleeting seconds into something you can hold, instantly.

One such nostalgia-driven setup is the Retro Express photobooth at Pondy Bazaar. The team initially started with Polaroid-style photographs using Instax cameras at Church Street in Bengaluru. Explaining the shift to retro booths, Jamsheed K, founder of Retro Express, says, “People loved the experience, but the film costs were very high, and we always wanted to build something of our own — something creative that people could emotionally connect with.”

This eventually evolved into Retro Express, combining instant photography with a retro newspaper-style twist. “What started as a small idea eventually grew through word of mouth,” he adds, as the booth has expanded across cities like Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, and now Chennai.