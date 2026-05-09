TN board class 12 examination results: The various shades of victory

Partial blindness, dyslexia no excuse

Chennai: Amid physical challenges and financial hardship, 17-year-old S Manisha from a government school in Perambur scored 504 on 600 in the Class 12 State Board examinations, bringing pride and hope to her family. Manisha is partially blind and has dyslexia. “My family’s financial condition motivated me. Through education only can I improve the condition,” said Manisha. Her father Sunil is a house painter. “I have never treated my daughter as disabled and I am proud of her achievement,” Sunil said. Manisha now aspires to pursue B Tech in Cyber Security and secure a job in the IT sector. She hopes her education will help lift her family out of poverty and provide them with financial stability.

Binita Jaiswal