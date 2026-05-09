TN board class 12 examination results: The various shades of victory

Single mom’s girl secures 3rd rank
Chennai: Lalithambigai K, a Class 12 student of Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Perambur, scored 583/600 and secured third rank among corporation school toppers. Raised by her mother, Kumuthavalli MD, Lalitha said her family’s financial constraints inspired her to study hard. Her father died when she was four, and her grandfather, who supported her education, also passed away recently. Lalitha said, “I used to study early mornings and late nights. My school teachers’ guidance and watching online videos helped me to understand concepts better.” Lalithambigai scored 99 in Economics and Accountancy. She wishes to pursue B Com.
A John Milton
Carpenter’s son aces JEE mains too
Chennai: K Yogeshwaran, a student of the city corporation higher secondary school in Choolaimedu secured 531/600 in Class 12 boards. His father, L Karthick works as a carpenter, while mother K Anuradha is a homemaker. The family currently lives in a rental house. Yogeshwaran already cleared JEE mains securing 93.4%. He also appeared for the NEET. Yogeshwaran told TNIE, “All these happened only because of my parents and teachers’ support. I attempted to join JEE and NEET classes through Vetri Palligal scheme, but the classes were held in Cuddalore. Due to my financial background I couldn’t go but one of my friends who attended classes helped me with notes.”
T David Shyam
Partial blindness, dyslexia no excuse
Chennai: Amid physical challenges and financial hardship, 17-year-old S Manisha from a government school in Perambur scored 504 on 600 in the Class 12 State Board examinations, bringing pride and hope to her family. Manisha is partially blind and has dyslexia. “My family’s financial condition motivated me. Through education only can I improve the condition,” said Manisha. Her father Sunil is a house painter. “I have never treated my daughter as disabled and I am proud of her achievement,” Sunil said. Manisha now aspires to pursue B Tech in Cyber Security and secure a job in the IT sector. She hopes her education will help lift her family out of poverty and provide them with financial stability.
Binita Jaiswal
Auto driver’s daughter scores 578
Chennai: B Divyadhashini, a student of Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Pulla Avenue, scored 578 out of 600 in her Class 12 exams. Divyadhashini’s father is an autorickshaw driver and her mother a homemaker. Hailing from a poor financial background, her achievement comes with a determination to lift her family. She secured a centum in Accountancy and Computer Applications. She aspires to become a Certified Management Accountant (CMA). She plans to pursue a B Com degree either at Stella Maris College or Ethiraj College. She dedicated her success to her parents. Anyone wishing to help her financially can contact TNIE.
T David Shyam