Rain brings heat respite for Chennai, more in store

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, bringing brief relief from the scorching summer heat. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31°C, which was 5.4°C below the normal maximum temperature for the season.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) reports, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Chennai and nearby Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts on May 13 and 14.

Heavy ran spells lashed several areas of the city on Saturday, with Meenambakkam recording the highest rainfall of 4.18 cm among the city observatories between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to RMC data. Nungambakkam recorded 2.39 cm of rainfall during the same period.

Among automatic weather stations (AWS), the ISRO station at Meenambakkam registered 3.95 cm rainfall.

Ennore Port received 0.6 cm of rainfall.

Among the automatic rain gauge (ARG) stations, YMCA Nandanam recorded 2.6 cm of rainfall, and Taramani received 0.75 cm.

Rain was also reported in suburban areas adjoining the city. The Jaya Engineering College station at Thiruninravur recorded 2.85 cm of rainfall, while RK Pet in Tiruvallur district received 1.6 cm.

The Sathyabama University station in Kancheepuram recorded 1.05 cm rainfall, while ACS Medical College and Chembarambakkam recorded 0.15 cm of rainfall each.

While most parts of the city remained free from major water logging following the rain on Saturday, local residents took to social media platforms to report instances of water stagnation in a few areas, including GST Road near Chromepet, Kathipara junction, Shenoy Nagar, MGR Nagar, Pammal Nallathambi Street in Division 138 of the Chennai city corporation, and Jagadeeswaran Street in T Nagar.