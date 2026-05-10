Two try to pledge fake gold at bank in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to pledge counterfeit gold jewellery at a bank in Chennai on Friday.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Tiwar Soni (54) of Kondithope and Tamilselvan (48) of Pulianthope. The police seized 15.4 grams of fake gold jewellery and a two-wheeler from them.

According to police, Kumaran (27) of Senthil Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal and a gold appraiser at the Indian Overseas Bank branch in Kellys, was on duty when the duo approached him on Thursday afternoon seeking to pledge ‘gold’ ornaments.

During verification, Kumaran allegedly found that the ornaments were counterfeit and merely gold-plated. He later lodged a complaint with the crime wing of the Secretariat Colony police station which then registered a case under various sections relating to fraud and launched an investigation.

Subsequently, a special team led by the crime wing inspector arrested the two accused on Friday. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo had allegedly colluded to cheat banks by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments at various branches. Both accused have been remanded in judicial custody.