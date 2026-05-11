Echoes of a lineage

Imagine a temple not built of stone but of harmony and melody.

When Pt Dr Nagaraj Rao Havaldar speaks of a raga, he describes it with the precision of an architect and the devotion of a priest. He sees the aroha and avaroha not as mere scales, but as the rising spires and foundational depths of a living structure — a sanctuary that houses the form whose beauty and potential is for loyal rasikas of art.

For Nagaraj, a raga is never an abstract entity; it is a ksetra (a soil of merit). To hear him sing is to witness a musician who maps the internal spirit onto the external world. He relates the thunderous, rain-soaked gravity of Miya Malhar to the boulder-strewn majesty of Hampi.