Perfectly "imperfect": Mothers on taking the roads less travelled

Not everyone is a domestic goddess. Prasitha P, a sales executive, who has been a single mother for the past three decades, says that through the loud chaos of scathing comments, she pushed herself to unapologetically follow her heart. She became a mother when she was a first-year graduate student. She says, “My priority was financial stability, and my entire life was about chasing a good life, and never about doing domestic chores, which came with backlashes from my own family and outside.” Decades ago, when mothers were expected to stay indoors and take care of children, living as a single mother, starting a life afresh, and eking out a living without any support was frowned upon.

Motherhood, she says, was about seeing her daughter grow into a friend. While the journey has been “joyful and rewarding”, she never dismissed her own needs. From the decision to separate herself from her husband to having guilt-free leisure time, Prasitha has been uncompromising and free. “I often go to my friends, be it to have fun or to pour my heart out to them, and sometimes for small trips, and I believe that has been an important ritual.” Leisure time, she likes to describe as down time for herself as balancing her needs and her child’s was a perpetual struggle, and not an escapade from her responsibilities.