What happens when motherhood is built through care instead of blood?

Revathi’s sense of motherhood expanded as her activism deepened. She says, “I see every trans man and woman as my children. I have also sacrificed a lot in my life. If I was stuck with my own pain, I don’t think I would have looked beyond. Everyone’s pain and collective resilience made me narrate real-life stories. My writings, my books are something that I have passed on to my readers as maternal inheritence.”

Shivani, who transitioned about 20 years ago and now raises a son in Chennai, holds a different kind of motherhood story. Her mother Vasantha, stayed with her through all the struggles and successes. She says, “Today, if I am raising a son, I could not have done it alone. My mother’s hard work, support, and care were not only for me but also for my child.” Her son, who was adopted when he was one day old and raised under her sister’s name — because legal adoption in her own name was not possible — is now 23 years old and works in the IT sector.

Negha, who is also a legal guardian to four of her children, shares that once you have vowed to take care of someone, “you are not only a mother, you become the full family.”