AIADMK man hacked over business rivalry, three held

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old AIADMK functionary was hacked by an armed gang in Tiruvallur on Monday night allegedly over business rivalry.

The functionary, identified as M Haroon Basha, residing in Kondapuram Street, runs a shop dealing in salvaged building materials, including vintage wooden doors and windows, at PTC Nagar in Ikkadu.

The police said, the gang, comprising four members, arrived at Basha’s shop on a two-wheeler posing as customers and inquired about the price of wooden doors. During the conversation, it allegedly attacked him with knives. Hearing his cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot, forcing the assailants to flee.

Basha was first taken to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Ramapuram for intensive care.

Based on investigations, the Pullarambakkam police arrested three suspects – Aravindan (26), Vijai (32) and Suryaprakash (26). The police said the attack was triggered by a dispute linked to competition in the scrap and wood trade. Efforts are on to trace the fourth accused.