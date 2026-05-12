Meen, means, and meanings

"Jillunu kaathu, uppu thanni, vaanam pura natchathiram." (Chill breeze, salt water, a sky full of stars)” This is how Neko (@neerinmagan on Instagram) describes his work landscape. “You won’t get this anywhere else,” he says.

Miles away from land, the sea offers a livelihood to thousands in Tamil Nadu. Fishermen, at times, spend a month at a stretch in the waters, working through exhaustion, uncertainty, and long silences. There is no fixed routine as work hinges on the demands of the sea — nets are cast, pulled in, and cast again, often with hours of waiting in between.

It is during this wait period that fishes are recorded, and glimpses of life at sea is captured and shared with the world.

Neko first went to sea in 2019 because it was almost the only livelihood option available. In his village, Thoothukudi, job options were limited — it was either harbour work or fishing. Many had shifted from palm-related occupations to the sea, and he followed a path already worn by necessity. What he did not anticipate was that this life, often marked by long hours, danger and strain, would slowly find its way onto screens. “There wasn’t a plan,” he says of his early days on Instagram. “I just posted one video. People watched.”

The phone wasn’t high-end. There was no microphone, no careful framing. But the sea did what it always does — drawing people in.

Neko began pointing his camera at things most people would miss noticing, such as clusters of floating bamboo that resemble underwater forests, fish gathering in swarms beneath them, species that rarely make it to coastal markets. “There are so many things people don’t know exist and that’s why I record for people to know that the sea is far more wider and deeper than they think, and the life here is much more vast than the ones found on the shore,” he says.