Jeweller’s staff among two held for stealing Rs 65 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old jewellery shop employee and a transgender person were arrested for allegedly decamping with `65 lakh in cash. The Elephant Gate police managed to recover `53.44 lakh and a mobile phone from the duo.

The complainant, Nikalchand Jain (51), a resident of Perambur Barracks Road, runs a gold and silver jewellery business on NSC Bose Road.

According to the police, Naveen (28), who had been working at the shop for the past four years, was sent on May 6 to collect 26 kg of silver bars from Jain’s brother-in-law. Naveen was told to deliver the silver to a trader named Dileep in Mint Street and collect Rs65 lakh in return.

However, after collecting the cash, Naveen switched off his phone and went missing.