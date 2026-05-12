One-year-old drowns in bucket of water in Chennai

CHENNAI: A one-year-old boy drowned in a bucket of water at his house in Tsunami Quarters at Ennore on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fahad, the youngest son of Muneer Basha and Reshma Banu. The police said the couple has been living with Reshma’s sister, Shabana.

According to police, the incident happened when Muneer Basha, along with his elder son, had gone to his shop. Reshma too had stepped out in the afternoon to deliver lunch to her husband, leaving Fahad in the care of Shabana.

Investigations revealed Shabana was in the bathroom when the child crawled behind her. While she was inside, Fahad allegedly fell into a bucket filled with water.

After coming out, Shabana found the child unconscious and alerted neighbours. Fahad was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Ennore police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. The body was later handed over to the family.