Quarantine centre for infected strays set up at Perungudi

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has established a quarantine centre at Ma Po Si Nagar in Perungudi zone to house stray dogs affected by rabies, canine distemper and other viral diseases. The facility will also accommodate ‘aggressive’ stray dogs that show signs of tendency to bite, posing threat to the public.
The quarantine centre will have a capacity to accommodate 100 infected stray dogs. It aims to ensure immediate medical intervention to such animals and prevent the spread of infections, thereby safeguarding both public health and animal welfare. In order to strengthen rescue operations, the civic body has also deployed six special rescue vehicles for the prompt handling and transportation of infected strays.
The corporation said the residents can report those stray dogs suspected to be infected, as well as those exhibiting aggressive behaviour, through the corporation’s dedicated helpline number 1913, the release said.
Meanwhile, in line with the orders issued by the apex court in 2025, the civic body said it is also constructing dog shelters in Manali and Perungudi zones, each capable of housing 250 stray dogs. The corporation currently operates 10 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres at Pulianthope, Kannammapet, Lloyds Colony, Meenambakkam, Sholinganallur, Chettimedu in Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Kannappar Thidal.
Further, new ABC centres are also under construction at Athipattu in Ambattur zone, Nandambakkam in Alandur zone, Tambaram-Velachery main road in Perungudi zone, and on the bio-gas plant premises in Sholinganallur zone. The release said all the ABC centres will be made operational soon.
The corporation has deployed 28 dog-catching vehicles and 159 dog-catching workers across the city. Nearly 150 stray dogs are undergoing sterilisation surgeries every day, it said.
Marina Blue Flag Phase-3 works nearing completion
Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragubaran on Monday said the Phase-3 works of the Marina Blue Flag Beach project are nearing completion. The civic body had earlier completed the 25-acre Phase-I project near the Marina swimming pool, which was inaugurated for public use in August 2025 by the then Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.