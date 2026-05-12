Quarantine centre for infected strays set up at Perungudi

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has established a quarantine centre at Ma Po Si Nagar in Perungudi zone to house stray dogs affected by rabies, canine distemper and other viral diseases. The facility will also accommodate ‘aggressive’ stray dogs that show signs of tendency to bite, posing threat to the public.

The quarantine centre will have a capacity to accommodate 100 infected stray dogs. It aims to ensure immediate medical intervention to such animals and prevent the spread of infections, thereby safeguarding both public health and animal welfare. In order to strengthen rescue operations, the civic body has also deployed six special rescue vehicles for the prompt handling and transportation of infected strays.

The corporation said the residents can report those stray dogs suspected to be infected, as well as those exhibiting aggressive behaviour, through the corporation’s dedicated helpline number 1913, the release said.