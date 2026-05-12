Soul-touching recipes of a seasonally sacred fruit

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 1 cup

Baking powder: 1 tsp

Salt: 1/4 tsp

Sugar: 1 to 2 tbsp

Egg: 1

Milk: 3/4 cup (reduce slightly if using mango purée)

Yoghurt: 1 tbsp

Melted butter: 2 tbsp, plus extra for cooking

Vanilla essence: 1/2 tsp

Unsweetened desiccated coconut: 1/3 cup

Mango: 1/2, chopped or blended into a purée

Honey whipped cream, chopped walnuts, and extra mango for topping

Method

Lightly toast the desiccated coconut in a dry pan until it turns light brown. Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. In another bowl, whisk the egg, milk, yoghurt, melted butter, and vanilla essence. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ones and mix gently. Fold in the toasted coconut and mango. If using mango purée, reduce milk to keep the batter thick. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes. Heat a pan over medium heat, lower the heat and grease it with butter. Spoon a large scoop of batter onto the pan and cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges begin to set. Flip and cook until golden brown. Stack the pancakes with whipped cream between the layers, then top with extra mango, walnuts, more whipped cream, and a drizzle of honey.