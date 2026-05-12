Soul-touching recipes of a seasonally sacred fruit

We have entered the phase every Chennaiite fears during summer season; Agni Natchathiram — the most intense 24-25 day heatwave period in Tamil Nadu — has started, which also means that the quintessential king of fruits, rich in nutrition and hydration, has made its grand entry into the kitchens. CE brings to you a curated selection of mango recipes from kitchens across the country.
Mango Rice Paper Mochi by Mahalakshmi Senthilvel (IG: @_its_me_.maha._)
Ingredients:
Mango (ripe): 1
Skyr yoghurt: 3 tbsp
Honey: 1 tbsp
Rice paper sheets: 4
Method
Peel the mango and cut it into small cubes. Divide the portion into two and grind half of it. In a bowl, combine the mango purée with skyr yoghurt, mango pieces, and honey. Mix gently until well coated. Soak the rice paper sheets in water for about 10 seconds until soft and pliable. Place a spoonful of the mango filling in the centre of each softened rice paper sheet. Fold and wrap tightly to form mochi-style pockets. Freeze for two hours until firm. Serve chilled.
Chatpata Mango Popsicles by Rashee Shah Kuchroo (IG:@ rasheekuchroo)
Ingredients
Mangoes: 2
Water: 1/2 cup
Black salt: 1 tsp
Juice of one lime
Imli paste: 4 tbsp
Kashmiri chilli powder: 2 tsp
Powdered sugar: 2 tsp
Salt: 1 tsp
Method
Blend mangoes, water, black salt, and lime juice until smooth. Taste and add a little sugar if it’s too sour. In a bowl, combine the imli paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, powdered sugar, and salt. Mix well until smooth. Layer your mould alternating between imli paste and mango mix. Insert popsicle sticks and freeze for 5-6 hours, or until set. Unmould and serve chilled.
Thai Mango Salad by Rashee Shah Kuchroo
Ingredients
Raw mango: 1-2, sliced
Red onion: 1/2, sliced
Cucumber: 1/4, sliced
Carrot: 1/2, sliced or grated
Green bell pepper: 1/4, sliced
Peanuts: Handful, roasted & lightly crushed
For dressing
Roasted sesame seeds: 1 tbsp
Honey: 2-3 tbsp
Olive oil: 1-2 tbsp
Ketchup: 1 tbsp
Coconut aminos: 1 tbsp
Juice of 1 lime (add only half if mangoes are very sour)
Salt, pepper, and chilli flakes: to taste
Method
Mix all the ingredients together and add the dressing. Toss well and serve fresh. If you keep it for long with the dressing, it can lose crunch and become soggy. So make it fresh and add the dressing 10-15 minutes before serving.
Mango Ravioli with Creamy Paneer Filling & Mango Sauce by Rishita Taluri, Delhi NCR (IG: @rishita.thalluri)
Ingredients
Mangoes: 1-2, ripe but firm
Cream cheese: 3 tbsp
Paneer: 50 g
Mint: 1 tbsp (chopped)
Honey/sweetener: to taste
Few saffron strands
Milk: 2-4 tbsp
Method
Using a mandoline, slice the mangoes into very thin strips. In a bowl, combine cream cheese, paneer, chopped mint, and a little honey/sweetener. Knead until smooth, soft, and fluffy. Layer overlapping mango slices to create a sheet. Add a spoonful of filling in the centre, cover with another layer of mango slices, gently seal, and cut into neat disc-shaped ‘ravioli’. Blend ripe mango, milk, and a little honey/sweetener until smooth and silky to make the sauce. Spread the mango sauce onto a plate, place the mango ravioli on top, and garnish with a drizzle of honey, mint leaves, and saffron strands. Serve chilled.
Mukkani Payasam by Suganthi (IG: @sugus.samayal)
Ingredients
Mango (ripe, chopped): 1
Jackfruit (chopped): 1 cup
Bananas (ripe): 2
Javvarisi (sago): 1/4 cup
Milk: 500 ml Jaggery syrup: 1/2 cup
Ghee: 2 tbsps
Cashews: 10
Raisins: 10
Cardamom powder: 1 tsp
A few saffron strands (optional)
Method
Wash and cook the javvarisi (sago) until transparent. Keep aside. Heat ghee in a pan and roast cashews and raisins until golden brown. Blend mango, jackfruit, and bananas into a smooth pureé. Boil milk in a thick-bottomed pan and simmer for a few minutes. Add cooked javvarisi and jaggery syrup to the milk and mix well. Slowly add the fruit pureé while stirring continuously on a low flame. Add cardamom powder and saffron strands for flavour. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on a low flame without over-boiling. Garnish with roasted cashews and raisins. Serve warm or chilled.
Mango Coconut Pancakes by Somya Giri (IG: @som.eats)
Ingredients
All-purpose flour: 1 cup
Baking powder: 1 tsp
Salt: 1/4 tsp
Sugar: 1 to 2 tbsp
Egg: 1
Milk: 3/4 cup (reduce slightly if using mango purée)
Yoghurt: 1 tbsp
Melted butter: 2 tbsp, plus extra for cooking
Vanilla essence: 1/2 tsp
Unsweetened desiccated coconut: 1/3 cup
Mango: 1/2, chopped or blended into a purée
Honey whipped cream, chopped walnuts, and extra mango for topping
Method
Lightly toast the desiccated coconut in a dry pan until it turns light brown. Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. In another bowl, whisk the egg, milk, yoghurt, melted butter, and vanilla essence. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ones and mix gently. Fold in the toasted coconut and mango. If using mango purée, reduce milk to keep the batter thick. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes. Heat a pan over medium heat, lower the heat and grease it with butter. Spoon a large scoop of batter onto the pan and cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges begin to set. Flip and cook until golden brown. Stack the pancakes with whipped cream between the layers, then top with extra mango, walnuts, more whipped cream, and a drizzle of honey.