The charm of soft furnishings

Spaces are layered boxes. Each element in it curates the function, visual appearance, and feeling that is experienced there. While hard furnishings constitute the structure and larger pieces that are built-in and often immovable, soft furnishings constitute the smaller, textured, fabric oriented, more fluid components of a space. Upholstery, rugs, carpets, cushions, draperies, curtains, and throws are all soft furnishings that help in bringing out the character of the space.
Rugs and carpets
These add an element of luxury in spaces. They are used to zone out corners in a larger area while also being a good break on cold ceramic or marble floors. Determining the size, shape, and texture of the rug is crucial as it can define the space seamlessly. They also help with anchoring larger spaces with furniture placement on them helping with visual clarity. They add value aesthetically if chosen right. Lighter colours should be avoided in high traffic areas as maintaining these is a hard assignment.
Cushions
Cushions almost always set the tone of a space. With most subtlety, they come in varied sizes and shapes with covers having the most variety in terms of patterns, prints and fabrics, all customisable to your liking which wasn’t possible earlier. They aren’t expensive investments and hence can be changed with seasons or during festivities. Layer them using different sizes and shapes and the covers being cohesive. Patterned ones can be used as statement pieces with embroidery to add the luxe to your every day.
Upholstery
From headboards to fabrics chosen for your seats like the sofas, dining chairs, accent chairs, and even pouffes are upholstered fabrics. They impact warmth, comfort and feel to a large extent and hence should be chosen carefully. Upholstery also gives one the opportunity to bring out their inner personality through colours and patterns. They make the experience of seating relaxed and inviting.
Throws
For a layered feel of textures in any space, the go-to choice should be throws. They instantly add texture to a plain sofa, pattern to a solid-coloured chair, and also become warmth providers for late night movie hauls. If styled well, a throw can make any space look way superior than it is. Throws can add a well thought of pattern, character, and colour to a mundane space. They are easily replaceable unlike larger pieces of furniture that require a heavy investment.
Soft furnishings also include tapestries, bedsheets, bed covers, comforters, and table linen. They are often used to add finishing touches to the space. They add warmth and comfort because of their nature. They also help bring character to an otherwise simple, neutral space. Options of colours, textures and patterns are innumerable in the market today, to make a more informed decision of what the space should feel like. Patterns and prints in fabrics also celebrate one’s roots and culture. Kancheevaram silk, Katha quilts, Jaipuri bed sheets, Tatami mats, Shoji blinds, Jamakalam carpets are great options to bring cultural dimension to a space. Think of the function the soft furnishings would be delivering, the colour scheme of the space, what you would like to feel in the space and layer textures for a practiced finish. Knowing where and when to stop is key.