The charm of soft furnishings

Soft furnishings also include tapestries, bedsheets, bed covers, comforters, and table linen. They are often used to add finishing touches to the space. They add warmth and comfort because of their nature. They also help bring character to an otherwise simple, neutral space. Options of colours, textures and patterns are innumerable in the market today, to make a more informed decision of what the space should feel like. Patterns and prints in fabrics also celebrate one’s roots and culture. Kancheevaram silk, Katha quilts, Jaipuri bed sheets, Tatami mats, Shoji blinds, Jamakalam carpets are great options to bring cultural dimension to a space. Think of the function the soft furnishings would be delivering, the colour scheme of the space, what you would like to feel in the space and layer textures for a practiced finish. Knowing where and when to stop is key.