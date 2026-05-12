The secret to Rivaan’s success

Chennai is home to some of India’s eminent motorsport athletes. Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, both of whom have been F1 Racers in the past, put the city on the motorsports map. But the next generation is destined to elevate the city’s reputation, as their performances have raised eyebrows. One such performance is by Rivaan Dev Preetham of MSPORT. He pulled off a brilliant double by winning both the point scoring Super Heat and Final races in the OK-Junior Class of the Indian Karting Academy Trophy 2026 karting competition at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru on Sunday. The event, many believe, is a good preparation for the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship set to happen later this month.

After failing to top in the practice sessions, qualifying and heats, Rivaan delivered it when it mattered the most, as he finished first in the race. “This is my first year in the junior category and I enjoy the power and speed of the junior engine, but it’s also heavier and much more physical which I’m getting used to,” said an elated Rivaan after the win.