The secret to Rivaan’s success

Chennai is home to some of India’s eminent motorsport athletes. Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, both of whom have been F1 Racers in the past, put the city on the motorsports map. But the next generation is destined to elevate the city’s reputation, as their performances have raised eyebrows. One such performance is by Rivaan Dev Preetham of MSPORT. He pulled off a brilliant double by winning both the point scoring Super Heat and Final races in the OK-Junior Class of the Indian Karting Academy Trophy 2026 karting competition at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru on Sunday. The event, many believe, is a good preparation for the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship set to happen later this month.
After failing to top in the practice sessions, qualifying and heats, Rivaan delivered it when it mattered the most, as he finished first in the race. “This is my first year in the junior category and I enjoy the power and speed of the junior engine, but it’s also heavier and much more physical which I’m getting used to,” said an elated Rivaan after the win.
Regular practice at Meco Kartopia in Bengaluru, CoASST Coimbatore, and MIKA in Chennai and inputs from team principal Armaan Ebrahim helped him perform well. “My coaching team comprises Armaan Ebrahim who is the team principal. His feedback and experience is invaluable for me. Rakesh Ramkumar works with me as my personal driving coach. My dad, Preetham Dev Moses, a multiple national champion racer himself, is the best coach I can ask for. He knows exactly how to help me get an edge , wherever I am racing,” explained 13-year-old Rivaan, the first Indian to have a top ten finish in the Rotax Grand finals in Bahrain last year.
Consistency and focus led him to drive to his full potential. “Working through the year consistently is the only way to maintain momentum and fight for the win. Workout, nutrition and seat time leads to a good race weekend. My team — my team principal, coaches and family made it possible. This is an arrive and drive program so we just have to trust the process of engine and equipment being almost equal. I have been driving the regular junior kart from the beginning of the year so that helped me adjust to handling this equipment as well,” he said.
Rivaan’s instincts help him stay ahead of them. “Many of the drivers on the grid have been racing the junior category for a year or more already so they have more experience. Rehan (Khan Rasheed), Rishik (Rohit Reddy), and I began racing at around the same time so we know each other well and they push me to become better and stay ahead. We keep learning from every race, every lap, every practice. The international exposure helps immensely because there is ruthless competition all the way!,” he shared.
Following his win, Rivaan said that he is pleased to see drivers from Tamil Nadu excel. “I’m always happy to see more interest in motorsport for a change and always extremely proud of representing my city and state which has been supportive of us. I would love to follow in the footsteps of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok from Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Rivaan will be taking part next in Round 2 of the Indian Karting academy trophy in two weeks. Then, he will take part in Round 2 of the Champions of the Future Academy Program in Greece from May 29 to 31.