Thinking Outside The Container: Abandoned containers find new life as a restaurant

The interiors are carefully articulated to balance compactness with intimacy, with each family or each person having a small niche. The planning ensures that even within a constrained layout, users experience a sense of privacy, aided by natural light and the use of raw and natural materials that retain the original character of the containers.

Yet, the primary challenge lay not in space, but in climate. “When you are using steel in a tropical climate, heat is a problem,” Oshin notes. Addressing this required a material intervention. After research and development, Vinu and his team came up with the solution in the form of a poured earth façade layered over the containers. “We wanted to protect the steel surface from overheating, which is how the mud façade came into the picture. The steel shell has been welded together and arranged in a position, and then we added a mud façade on top of it in a pattern that partially recesses so that it adds air pockets to give thermal insulation,” she explains.