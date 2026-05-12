When cinema becomes conversation

On a regular evening in Chennai, after work, a small group gathers in a dimly lit room. There is no popcorn queue to pass, no pre-show advertisements to sit through, no pressure to silence phones, and no interval breaks to snack. Instead, the room gleams with pairs of eyes that keenly watch the screen. A room full of film enthusiasts.

Here, cinema doesn’t end with the credits. It starts conversations.

In certain parts of the city, a growing network of film clubs is shaping how people watch and engage with movies. From international cinema to independent voices, these spaces are less about passive viewing and more about participation — about pausing, probing, and piecing together meaning as a community.

More than just films

For Senthil Kumar, founding member of Madras Screening, the journey began over a decade ago on Facebook. “What started as a group of 10 people slowly became something more intentional,” he says. “We moved from Facebook to WhatsApp, and then thought why not meet in person as a community?”