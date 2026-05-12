Youth held for cutting off woman’s earlobes in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the incident in which a 70-year-old woman’s earlobes were severed and her gold-covering earrings snatched at Mathiravedu village near Ponneri earlier this month.

The suspect has been identified as Arulkumar of Devaranchery near Ponneri. He was arrested on Monday during investigation into multiple burglary cases in Ponneri police limits.

The victim, Lakshmi, was sleeping alone in her hut on the night of May 2 with the door left open when the intruder allegedly entered the house. Believing the earrings worn by her were gold, the suspect initially tried to remove them by hand.

However, when she attempted to get up, he allegedly cut off both her earlobes and escaped with the jewellery. The suspect has been remanded in judicial custody.