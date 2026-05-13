CMDA cracks the whip on delays in planning approvals

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has instructed its officials to ensure all applications related to planning permission, completion certificates, layouts, reclassification and others are processed within the prescribed timelines.

In a circular issued by CMDA member secretary G Prakash on Tuesday, officials were told to avoid bureaucratic hurdles at all levels and warned of severe action if files are delayed.

If the delay is due to technical, legal or other issues, the concerned officials should obtain necessary directions during review meetings.

“Officers concerned shall monitor pending files on a day-to-day basis and ensure that no application remains pending beyond the prescribed timelines without valid reasons duly recorded,” the circular said.

Prakash said that the circular was following the speech made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during his swearing-in ceremony, in which clear focus was laid on clean and transparent administration with great emphasis on quality of service delivery to citizens.