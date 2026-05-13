Four held in Chennai for stocking, selling pain-relief tabs

CHENNAI: The city police has arrested four people on charges of stocking and selling narcotic pain-relief tablets in Kodungaiyur and seized 696 tablets and four mobile phones on Sunday.

Police said a team from the Kodungaiyur police station conducted surveillance near the garbage dump at R R Nagar in Kodungaiyur on Sunday morning and arrested Gopikrishnan (20) of Kodungaiyur, Jayaseelan alias Vishal (19) of Red Hills, Karthik (22) of KK Nagar and Mohanraj (20) of Thoothukudi district.

During inquiry, police allegedly found that the accused procured the tablets in bulk from Mumbai. The four were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police said efforts are under way to trace other absconding accused.

Police said the arrests were part of its intensified anti-narcotics drive in all 12 police districts. Special teams led by ACPs and inspectors under the supervision of DCPs have been conducting continuous surveillance against narcotics-related offences.