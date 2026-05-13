GCC extends deadline to get pet licence to June 15

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Tuesday announced that the last date to obtain licences for pet dogs and cats within city limits has been extended to June 15. GCC has now paused the collection of Rs 5,000 as fine from pet owners who have not yet obtained a pet license.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran warned that from June 16 owners of unlicensed dogs and cats will face a penalty of Rs 5,000. To facilitate pet owners, free services including microchipping, anti-rabies vaccination, and licensing are being provided at 11 ABC centres.

The civic body has introduced an upgraded online portal to simplify and speed up the licensing process for pet owners. The earlier deadline for obtaining pet licences was December 14 last year. So far, licences have been issued for 78,392 pets. Of these, 9,656 licences have not been renewed, leaving 68,736 active licenses.

As per TN Urban Local Bodies Act, obtaining a licence for pet animals is mandatory for residents living within the corporation limits.