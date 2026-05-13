Meme nation during TN elections keep netizens in splits

As the doors of the Secretariat opened for the oath-taking ceremony of the members of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, social media users finally got the chance to return to their personal and professional lives after two months of relentlessly refreshing their phones for election updates, and controversies. But it seems, even as the political drama moved from campaign stages to the Assembly floor, the Internet isn’t ready to log off yet.

For many, especially young voters and fiercely loyal underage patrons of political leaders, social media became the platform to process politics. Ebinezer Sam Prince A, a social media user, observes, “The impact of TVK’s expansive social media campaign with its virtual warriors has certainly pushed the Dravidian giants off the helm and in its aftermath, forced them to adapt to the current information flow.”