The surprise remains

Childhoods were once filled with magic. Hours disappeared watching magicians pull rabbits out of tall hats and pigeons from modest handkerchiefs. No matter how many magic shows we watched, the sudden appearance of an object never failed to fill us with innocent wonder. The impossible seemed perfectly believable for a few brief moments.

Then adulthood arrives, and nothing magically appears anymore. Disappearances, however, are plentiful — your monthly salary, your precious time, elected political representatives who once appeared endlessly with glittering speeches about a promised paradise, your belief in universal goodness and of course, your peace of mind. The last item, unfortunately, is largely irretrievable.

The world of art, however, has brought back the magic of surprise appearances. The man responsible is the anonymous artist Banksy. For the uninitiated, Banksy is a street artist whose identity remains unknown despite decades of speculation. Since the 1990s, the elusive artist has challenged authority and commented on everything that is going wrong with the world, turning public spaces into secret canvases. His artworks appear overnight without warning, delivering sharp satirical messages before the world wakes up. The artworld’s magician indeed!