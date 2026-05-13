The surprise remains

Childhoods were once filled with magic. Hours disappeared watching magicians pull rabbits out of tall hats and pigeons from modest handkerchiefs. No matter how many magic shows we watched, the sudden appearance of an object never failed to fill us with innocent wonder. The impossible seemed perfectly believable for a few brief moments.
Then adulthood arrives, and nothing magically appears anymore. Disappearances, however, are plentiful — your monthly salary, your precious time, elected political representatives who once appeared endlessly with glittering speeches about a promised paradise, your belief in universal goodness and of course, your peace of mind. The last item, unfortunately, is largely irretrievable.
The world of art, however, has brought back the magic of surprise appearances. The man responsible is the anonymous artist Banksy. For the uninitiated, Banksy is a street artist whose identity remains unknown despite decades of speculation. Since the 1990s, the elusive artist has challenged authority and commented on everything that is going wrong with the world, turning public spaces into secret canvases. His artworks appear overnight without warning, delivering sharp satirical messages before the world wakes up. The artworld’s magician indeed!
His latest work — a sculpture — was installed under the cloak of darkness on April 29, 2026. The piece depicts a suited man holding a flag that blows backward and completely covers his face as he unknowingly walks off a plinth. The sculpture was erected overnight in London’s Waterloo Place, an area known for its 19th-century monuments celebrating British military history and imperialism. This work has widely been interpreted as a commentary on blind patriotism — a man in power whose vision is obstructed by the very flag he carries, inevitably leading him towards a fall he cannot see coming. In an age where nationalism has been marketed to justify wars and genocides, the symbolism hardly requires detailed explanation.
Imagine the surprise of citizens waking up one morning to find the statue standing there unannounced. How did Banksy manage it, especially in a busy public square? In a video posted on Instagram the following day, workers can be seen marking off the area with traffic cones, placing the base and then lifting the sculpture onto the plinth with a hook. A Banksy expert explained the likely operation: “They’ve probably surveyed the area, worked out what happens when, gone in during the early hours with a low-loader truck, and possibly installed it within minutes at the quietest possible time.”
The sculpture has since drawn huge crowds, and authorities have stated that they do not intend to remove it. Protective safety barriers have also come up around it. Banksy, however, has not always been so fortunate. A mural from last year, depicting a judge poised to strike a protester with his gavel, was removed within days by authorities.
But perhaps that is the nature of Banksy’s art. The artwork may disappear, yet the appearance remains. Long after the walls are cleaned, the statues removed and the paint erased, the surprise lingers in public memory — like the final trick of a magician who has already vanished from the stage.