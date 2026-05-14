Chennai graduate dies by suicide after financial woes stall London study plans

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old graduate ended his life in Tiruvottiyur after his plan to pursue higher education in London was stalled by financial difficulties. The deceased, identified as R Jothimani, was the son of a retired police sub-inspector.

Following his father’s death in 2017, Jothimani lived with his mother Vasantha (67) at Kavarai Street. Police sources said Jothimani had enrolled in a degree programme at a London university in 2024 but was forced to return home last year after completing only one year as he did not have the financial means.

Desperate to finish his degree, he had pressured his mother to sell their house to fund his studies. Vasantha refused the request, citing they would have nowhere else to live.

Following the disagreement, on Tuesday night, after dinner, he retired to his room. When he did not wake up the following morning, his mother raised an alarm. With the help of neighbours, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and the body has been sent to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for those in distress is a call away on helplines 104 and 044-24640050)