Commuters question new bus shelter work near Saidapet court, say five on stretch unused

CHENNAI: Despite five bus shelters in place near the Saidapet court, commuters continue to wait under the scorching sun as buses stop nearly 80 to 100 metres away from the shelters.

The ongoing construction of yet another concrete bus shelter at the location has triggered criticism from commuters and activists working with persons with disabilities (PwDs), who claimed it a waste of public fund when the existing shelters themselves remain unusable and encroached upon. The new shelter is being constructed using the corporation deputy mayor’s funds.

During a visit to the spot, TNIE found none of the five existing bus shelters accessible to PwDs, as all of them have stairs without ramps.

The new shelter under construction has side walls and has occupied the entire pedestrian pathway leading to the court campus. Commuters pointed out the construction of side walls would obstruct the visibility of passengers waiting for buses.

Corporation sources said, “Usually, concrete structures are not preferred for bus shelters as they may have to be demolished later for storm water drain works or road widening projects. However, since many of these shelters are now constructed using MP, MLA, or councillors’ funds, the design specified by them is often followed.”