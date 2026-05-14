Commuters question new bus shelter work near Saidapet court, say five on stretch unused

CHENNAI: Despite five bus shelters in place near the Saidapet court, commuters continue to wait under the scorching sun as buses stop nearly 80 to 100 metres away from the shelters.
The ongoing construction of yet another concrete bus shelter at the location has triggered criticism from commuters and activists working with persons with disabilities (PwDs), who claimed it a waste of public fund when the existing shelters themselves remain unusable and encroached upon. The new shelter is being constructed using the corporation deputy mayor’s funds.
During a visit to the spot, TNIE found none of the five existing bus shelters accessible to PwDs, as all of them have stairs without ramps.
The new shelter under construction has side walls and has occupied the entire pedestrian pathway leading to the court campus. Commuters pointed out the construction of side walls would obstruct the visibility of passengers waiting for buses.
Corporation sources said, “Usually, concrete structures are not preferred for bus shelters as they may have to be demolished later for storm water drain works or road widening projects. However, since many of these shelters are now constructed using MP, MLA, or councillors’ funds, the design specified by them is often followed.”
Commuters said the new shelter is unnecessary. Even the entry points of two existing shelters have been encroached upon, with two-wheelers parked by the visitors to the court.
In addition, notary officials are using portions of the shelters for their activities. They added none of the buses stop in any of the existing shelters.
“I have been working here for the past month, and buses have been stopping only near the tea stall, almost 80-100m away from the shelters. Elderly passengers are forced to stand in the heat despite the multiple shelters,” a tea shop worker said.
A 75-year-old woman waiting for the bus under a tree said, “It’s too hot, and there is no space to sit. The shelters exist, but bus stops only here.”
A corporation official said, “We have already spoken to MTC to address this issue.”
Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user, said, “The new shelter is already a waste of public money. The existing shelters themselves do not have ramps, and now the new shelter is being built at an even elevated level, with side walls blocking the entire pathway.
The design is completely flawed. Since the work is still under way, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) must alter it immediately. The civic body should implement the standards prescribed in the Gender Inclusive Design Manual released last year to ensure uniformity, accessibility, and usability,” he said.
Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar told TNIE that the new permanent concrete bus shelter is being constructed at Rs 10 lakh, and has the same design as the one built at Gandhi Mandapam recently.
“The shelter will have charging points. If there are concerns like the side walls obstructing visibility, we will instruct officials to remove them. Ramps will also be provided to make the shelter accessible for PwDs,” he said.
Meanwhile, another concrete bus shelter being built under the MP funds near Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram has a similar side-wall design. However, a corporation official said the walls have been raised by mistake and will be demolished.