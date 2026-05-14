Rediscovering Raaja

Growing up, my first memory of being obsessed with an Ilaiyaraaja song was when my dad got his first mobile phone. It was in the early-2000s and I was not even in my teens as I tried to add Ilaya Nila — a famous Raaja sir (expect the ‘sir’ to continue) number from Payanangal Mudivathillai — in a 2MB phone memory as ringtone.

Despite his songs playing on the radio or cassette, it was not like I was a Raaja sir fan then. In fact, my mix-tapes, would often have songs of Deva, AR Rahman and the rest. And yet, for some reason, I thought that Ilaya Nila suited my dad, or that he liked it.