Rediscovering Raaja

Growing up, my first memory of being obsessed with an Ilaiyaraaja song was when my dad got his first mobile phone. It was in the early-2000s and I was not even in my teens as I tried to add Ilaya Nila — a famous Raaja sir (expect the ‘sir’ to continue) number from Payanangal Mudivathillai — in a 2MB phone memory as ringtone.
Despite his songs playing on the radio or cassette, it was not like I was a Raaja sir fan then. In fact, my mix-tapes, would often have songs of Deva, AR Rahman and the rest. And yet, for some reason, I thought that Ilaya Nila suited my dad, or that he liked it.
In the years that followed, I gravitated towards the youngest Raja in the family — Yuvan Shankar. I found Yuvan in my teenage years and have continued to remain his ardent fan till date. But, as fate would have it, I found Raaja sir again. Or rather rediscovered him in my late 20s. The more I listened to people, directors, writers I admire talk about him, the more I understood why he and his music mean so much to Tamil people. How the songs in the popular parlance are only scratching the surface of the magic he has produced and it would take a lifetime to fully to study and absorb the sheer magnitude of what he has done for not just one or two, but four generations in five decades.
His music and songs are omnipresent in our lives no matter where we are and what we go through. For every situation, every mood, every life experience — hope, love, despair, travel, dream, solitude, assertion, grief — there is a Raaja sir paatu that holds us together and makes us feel like we are not alone. The list of songs here, as subjective as it can be, is an attempt to show just that.
Over the last seven years, several people have played a part in me growing affectionate towards Raaja sir and his music, but perhaps none more than Sharanya, one of my closest friends. For an average fan like me, her love for Raaja sir and his music helped me navigate past the famous tracks and discover the lesser known songs that we don’t necessarily see in everyday conversations — Kadhal Un Leelaya, Alaigale Vaa Avarudan Vaa, Poonkaatre Ini Podhum, Vandhale Allippoo, and the under appreciated album Eera Vizhi Kaaviyangal. This list is as much as hers as it is mine.
People will have their own preference of his songs for such situations, and there could be thousands of such choices. It only reiterates one thing, Raaja sir is for all of us and in all seasons.
Legend for all seasons
Hope: Mozart I love you (Nothing But Wind/Geetanjali), Thendral (Modern Love Chennai)
In the nature: Ithu Oru Ponmalai (Nizhalgal), Kodai Kaala Kaatre (Panneer Pushpangal)
Dreamy: Oru Poonga Vanam (Agni Natchathiram), Ninaivo Oru Paravai (Sigappu Rojakkal)
Crushing over someone: Nenjil Oru Minnal (Modern Love Chennai), Poonthalir Aada (Panneer Pushpangal)
Love: Un Paarvaiyil (Amman Kovil Kizhakale), Rojavai Thaalattum Thendral (Ninaivellam Nithya)
Sadness: Pazhaya Soghamkal (Eera Vizhi Kaaviyangal)
Grief: Kanne Navamaniye (En Bommukutty Ammavukku)
Hopelessness: Kaanum Santhosham (Eera Vizhi Kaaviyangal)
Existentialism meets devotion: Bikshaipaththiram (Rajavin Ramanamalai)
Gaana: Machi Mannaaru (En Uyir Thozhan)
Fun vibes: Per Vachalum (Michael Madhana Kama Rajan)
Assertion: Poradada (Alai Osai), Oram po Oram po (Ponnu Oorukku Pudhusu)