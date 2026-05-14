The ageless Ilaiyaraaja, through the ages

When something falls into place, it is easy to call it a ‘miracle’ or a ‘generational event’ and move on without understanding the true nature of the incident. On May 14, 1976, when theatres across Tamil Nadu blared out a debutant’s songs, not many would have realised that they were the initial audience of a musical revolution. One that began with Ilaiyaraaja, a charismatic ‘young king’, deciding to change the music’s soundscape. The age of that soundscape is now…50.

But things fell into place in the 70s, when Tamil cinema underwent a silent shift in power centres. Younger filmmakers with visionary ideas came into picture. Filmmakers like Bharathiraja, Mahendran, and Balu Mahendra sought to introduce a new visual grammar to Tamil cinema, and they needed an aural grammar to draw audiences. They found their sync in Ilaiyaraaja, who was raring to redefine the soundscape that was toeing the line of Hindi cinema aesthetics. He spearheaded a movement that changed Tamil cinema in the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00’s, 10’s, and even in 2026.