The survivor script needs a swap

The Delhi High Court has just absolved an abusive man, his mother and his brother — who colluded to set his wife on fire while she was pregnant, because of dowry demands — on the basis that the survivor has forgiven him. In the years since the attack, which took place in 2000, she had more children with him and reconciled with the family. Delivering the verdict that the sentences of previously-convicted family members were upheld but have been commuted to time already served, Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav made this remark: “Indeed, women have very large heart (sic).”

The woman in this case may indeed be large-hearted, or not, but the fact that she has remained within a family that attempted to murder her indicates nothing about her character. If this result says anything at all, it reiterates how much harder living on her own or trying to, especially as a single parent, was for her. Again, that she did not manage to do it says nothing about her moral fibre, bravery, or intelligence — and least of all her desire to succeed. It only reminds us that the world, or at least this country, is not designed for individual independence. It is not even designed for interdependence. It is designed, deliberately, to retain power within guarded paradigms and hierarchies, relying on conditioning and complicity as much as on mandates and oppression.