Theatre for All: Independent Theatre Fest to throw light on performing arts

As one thinks of theatre, the visuals can vary. For many, the term resonates more with cinema halls than performance arts. But in cities like Mumbai, weekends at auditoriums are as packed as a movie house. Over the years, Chennai’s theatre ecosystem has been steadily growing. But it is still striving to navigate through the economy and fast content. Independent theatre collectives in the city are now attempting to change the narrative by making live performances more accessible to a wider audience.

Returning for its third edition, KISS, an acronym for Keeping It Slightly Short, a theatre festival hosted by Poochus Productions, is underway at Alliance Française of Madras. The festival features close to 60 plays, spread across two weekends (May 8-10, and May 15-17), with one rule for each production: 15 minutes.