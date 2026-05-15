Class 11 student drowns after being swept away by wave off TN's Ennore beach

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old school student drowned after being caught in a massive wave while bathing in the sea off Ennore on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Jeevanantham, a Class 11 student and resident of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar in Manali, had gone to Periyakuppam beach along with four of his friends.

When the group was swimming, a giant wave pulled Jeevanantham and another boy, Yuvaraj, deeper into the water.

Hearing the cries for help, local fishermen rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Yuvaraj. The teenager’s body was recovered on Wednesday night.