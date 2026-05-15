Crew member on ‘Jailer 2’ set electrocuted during shoot

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old crew member died of electrocution during the shooting of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson and starring actor Rajinikanth, near Panaiyur on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai on Thursday.

The film, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, reportedly features actors Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Police identified the deceased as T Karthikeyan, who was part of the film crew. Sources said a few scenes of the movie were being shot near Kanathur.

Karthikeyan was engaged in electrical connection work at the shooting spot when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. Workers at the spot rushed him to a hospital in an ambulance, but he died on the way, sources added.

Kanathur police sent the body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem. Sources said Rajinikanth was scheduled to join the shoot around 2pm. However, the shooting was cancelled following the incident.