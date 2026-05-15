Man offers lift to woman, sexually harasses her in TN

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman from Amoor village near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district who runs a shop near Ponneri was allegedly sexually harassed by a man who offered her a lift on his bike on Wednesday night. He also allegedly bit her ear when she resisted.

The police said the incident happened around 8.30 pm. After travelling some distance, the man allegedly stopped the bike in a secluded area and attempted to sexually assault her. He fled when the passersby rushed to the spot hearing her screams. Based on her complaint on Thursday, Ponneri police began an investigation.