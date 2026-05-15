Southern Railway upgrades Tambaram station amenities at cost of Rs 24 crore

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Thursday announced that passenger amenities at the Tambaram railway station are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

Tambaram railway station handles about 1.67 lakh passengers daily including suburban commuters, long-distance and interstate passengers. As part of the ongoing development works, a new 8m-wide foot overbridge connecting the eastern and western sides of the station, running across all 10 platforms, has been commissioned, according to a statement.

The existing overbridge will continue to operate alongside the new bridge to help distribute passenger flow. To further improve accessibility, work is underway to install nine lifts and 10 escalators across the platforms. The facilities are expected to be commissioned in phases shortly.

According to the statement, continuous train operations pose technical challenges in executing the works. All activities are being carried out in a live operational environment without disrupting train services, requiring phased execution, strict safety measures and coordinated inter-departmental planning.

Work is also underway to improve road access to the new overbridge, develop parking facilities on the western side, as well as install platform shelters and coach guidance boards, added the statement.