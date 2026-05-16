Aesthetics powered by AI on Instagram: Understanding the risks of feeding our faces to bots

Why is using AI even if only to edit photos on Instagram a threat to individuals?

There is a real concern here because facial data is very personal. AI systems can examine facial structures, expressions, skin details, emotions, age estimation, and other biometric patterns. Whenever an AI trend gains popularity, AI improves quickly. When millions of people start using a particular AI effect or style, the systems get exposed to many more examples and patterns. Naturally, the output quality improves dramatically. The important thing is learning how to use these systems responsibly and safely.

For a layperson, can you explain what Meta states in its policy about what it does with images and videos that people enhance with AI options?

Meta is openly saying that when you use something like a restyling feature, your face is being analysed. Meta has reserved the right to use user content photos, videos, and text to train its AI systems. And data from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp can now be combined more seamlessly for advertising and personalisation.They are not hiding that part. What they are hiding is the full picture. Their policy does not specify whether users get control over how their images are analysed or which features get activated. It is also unclear whether you are consenting to all potential uses — simultaneously summarising, modifying, generating new content, or whether you can opt in or out of specific applications. And critically, the policy does not address whether you can withdraw your consent after sharing an image.

It does mention that you can delete your personal data associated with AI interactions, but adds that deleting “may not delete Meta’s copy of your personal information”. The recent 2025 update did not clarify any of this either. It actually made things broader, giving Meta more permissions on their end while leaving users with the same vague, unresolved terms.

The consent is technically there but it is manufactured consent, not genuine informed choice. And when it comes to something as sensitive as your facial data, that distinction matters enormously.

Do you think that social media platforms should include an advisory for awareness?

The growth of AI over the last few years has been extremely fast, almost exponential. The adoption happened so quickly that awareness and digital education did not keep pace. If companies are heavily promoting AI features and encouraging millions of people to use them, they should also put effort into educating users responsibly. Not fear-based warnings that scare people. Straightforward communication explaining how uploaded data may be used, and giving users control over permissions and privacy settings.

How do you see AI’s integration with social media platforms and what do you think the future of this integration would look like?

I believe this integration will grow much deeper in the coming years. Right now, AI mostly helps users edit photos or improve content quality. Eventually, AI could generate entire videos, personalised avatars, virtual outfits, voiceovers, or even create digital versions of people for social media interactions. At the same time, we either improve current technology or invent something even better than AI itself. I don’t think anyone can confidently claim AI is the final stage of technology.