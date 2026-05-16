Behind beauty lies the blemish: GCC view cutters become makeshift waste dump

CHENNAI: Installed to beautify Chennai’s streetscape, many of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s view cutters, metal enclosures designed to cover roadside electricity transformers, fuse boxes and switch gears, are turning into dumping ground. Cut off from the public eye, the residents said, the waste would go uncleared for months.

During a field visit, TNIE saw over 20 of these structures in Choolaimedu, Triplicane, Anna Nagar and Nungambakkam are poorly maintained with garbage, plastic waste, crates and empty alcohol bottles dumped in these enclosures. In many of these locations, there was also a strong stench of urine, inconveniencing pedestrians and residents nearby.

Some of the view cutters are incomplete, with only frames erected and no sheet in place, making them easy target for waste disposal. On Tank Bund Road, one of the three view cutters remain unfinished and has become a convenient spot for residents of a nearby apartment complex to dispose household waste. In another location on the same road, the place is being used to park motorbikes since one side is left open.