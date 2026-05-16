Fire breaks out at IT firm godown in Chennai, doused after hours

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a godown at the Tech Mahindra campus in Sholinganallur on Friday evening. No casualty was reported.

Sources said thick black smoke began billowing from the godown shortly after the fire broke out, followed by intense flames within seconds. Employees inside the campus were immediately evacuated after emergency alarm went off. Initial firefighting efforts used extinguishers available on the premises.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot from Tambaram, Thiruvanmiyur, Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam and Guindy fire stations. Private firefighting vehicles from nearby companies were also deployed to assist in the operation.

The police said the godown housed discarded electrical items, including old air-conditioners and damaged electric vehicles, all of which were gutted in the blaze. Thick smoke from the warehouse spread across the locality, posing a major challenge for firefighters.

More than 50 firefighters engaged in operations for several hours to bring the blaze under control. Private water tankers were also brought to the spot to support the operation. The warehouse is located inside the Tamil Nadu Electronics Corporation (ELCOT) Special Economic Zone on Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), where several IT and automobile companies operate. More than 5,000 employees work in the campus.

Sources said the fire is suspected to have originated from sparks that spread through sheets covering the warehouse.