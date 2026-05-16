Goondas invoked against three in Jana Nayagan leak case

CHENNAI: The state Cyber Crime Wing has detained three key accused under the Goondas Act in connection with the online leak and illegal dissemination of the movie Jana Nayagan.

According to a press release issued by the Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters on Friday, the action was taken as part of the case registered on April 11 over digital piracy of the film. The accused have been identified as S Prashanth, S Selvam, and Bala alias Balakrishnan. Preventive detention orders against the trio were executed on May 13.

The police said the accused played significant roles in the theft, illegal processing, circulation and online dissemination of the pirated version of the movie through various digital platforms and channels.

The Cyber Crime Wing stated detailed investigations, technical evidence collection and assessment of the accused persons’ continued involvement in organised digital piracy activities led to the invocation of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, commonly known as the Goondas Act.

Officials said the preventive detention was aimed at curbing further unlawful activities linked to organised piracy networks. The police also warned the public against downloading, streaming, sharing or promoting pirated content, stating that those involved in digital piracy would face strict legal consequences.

Members of the public have been urged to report pirated content or suspicious links through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by contacting the cyber crime helpline at 1930.