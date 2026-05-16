Madras High Court orders ECI to ensure disabled-friendly websites and permanent polling booth ramps

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take expeditious steps to make its websites accessible and usable for persons with disabilities and to ensure permanent ramps at polling stations across the state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the directions while disposing of a petition filed by disability rights activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar seeking permanent ramps at polling stations and audio-enabled features on the ECI’s websites for voters with disabilities.

The court ordered the ECI to ensure completion of the process of making its websites disabled-friendly without delay. It also directed authorities to construct permanent ramps in routinely notified polling booths, particularly in educational institutions and public buildings, in strict compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The bench expressed concern over the continued inadequacy of facilities for disabled and elderly voters, noting that even in recent elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, accessibility measures remained incomplete despite official directives and steps taken by authorities.

It observed that temporary wooden ramps were still being installed shortly before elections, which repeatedly led to operational issues and shortfalls. The court emphasised that under the 2016 Act, public buildings are mandated to provide permanent infrastructure for accessibility, yet compliance remained inconsistent.

The bench further held that the Election Commission has a mandatory duty to ensure that all polling stations are equipped with sufficient infrastructure and facilities that are easily accessible to persons with disabilities.

Referring to international commitments, the court noted that the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2006, which recognises “accessibility” as a core principle, and India is a signatory to the convention as it has ratified it.