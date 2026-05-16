NCB seizes 465 kg ganja, busts inter-state network

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zonal Unit, has seized 465 kg of ganja and arrested two persons for allegedly operating an inter-state drug trafficking network.

According to an official release, the contraband, valued at approximately Rs 2.32 crore, was seized during a coordinated multi-state operation conducted along with Telangana police on May 12. The officials also seized a container truck used for transporting the narcotics.

The truck was intercepted at the Nallur toll plaza near Chennai. The ganja was concealed inside a specially built false ceiling and hidden cavities at the bottom of the vehicle.

The suspects are natives of Odisha and Bihar. Preliminary investigation revealed the ganja had been trafficked from Malkangiri in Odisha and was being transported to Madurai.

The NCB officials said the seizure disrupted a major narcotics supply chain operating across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. A manhunt has been launched to trace the mastermind and the owner of the vehicle, both of whom have been traced to Odisha.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate, trace financial transactions and dismantle the interstate trafficking network. Officials added that a parallel financial probe has also been initiated to track the money trail linked to the seized contraband.