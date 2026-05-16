The Loyola connection in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, more used to sharp interruptions, briefly sounded like a college reunion on Wednesday. When the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said that he, Speaker JCD Prabhakar, and the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, are from the same college, the speaker proudly interrupted and said they are all from Loyola College, calling them “Loyolites”.



Tamil Nadu has had towering political figures before and their peculiarities are what stand out. Today, however, the discussion is about commonality. For the first time in the state’s political history, the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are alumni of the same institution — Loyola College, Chennai.



The college also represents MLA A Srinath from Thoothukudi, and MLA IP Senthil Kumar from Dindigul. The institution was established by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and officially started functioning in July 1925 with an initial batch of 75 students, according to the college’s official website. It has long occupied a particular place in the state’s imagination. “Wherever you go, you’ll definitely find a Loyolite,” says Shimofin PL, a video producer and Loyola alumnus, recalling what a senior once told him. And he says he has found this to be true. “Whether it’s media, politics, business, social work, or administration, Loyolites seem to have a presence everywhere.”